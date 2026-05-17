Bookings show early signs of recovery: Tourism Minister

ANKARA

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have slowed the flow of reservations, though signs of recovery have begun to emerge, said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Ersoy noted that the negative impact of the war is expected to be felt more clearly in the second quarter. “For now, we are moving forward by setting our course on a weekly basis,” he said.

Since the onset of the conflict, Türkiye has doubled its promotional outreach across all target destinations, Ersoy added. “Our primary goal is to minimize the impact in the second quarter. If a lasting peace is achieved in the near term, we aim to rebound quickly. We believe daily bookings will return to pre-war levels,” he said.

Ersoy also highlighted that the conflict has inflicted significant damage on the global economy, driving up travel costs. “Türkiye mainly attracts tourists within an average four-hour flight radius. Round-trip ticket prices have increased by around $70 to $80 on average,” he said.

He pointed out that while some consumers have the financial means to travel, uncertainty over potential economic risks is prompting them to delay bookings. “Even so, we are seeing a gradual recovery and a steady increase in reservations day by day,” he said

The minister recalled that the accommodation sector had already extended early-booking campaigns through April and May, adding that the war has further prolonged this period.

“However, once a definitive ceasefire is reached, early booking prices will gradually phase out. Even now, on certain days, reservation volumes are starting to match last year’s figures,” Ersoy said.