Bookings show early signs of recovery: Tourism Minister

Bookings show early signs of recovery: Tourism Minister

ANKARA
Bookings show early signs of recovery: Tourism Minister

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have slowed the flow of reservations, though signs of recovery have begun to emerge, said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Ersoy noted that the negative impact of the war is expected to be felt more clearly in the second quarter. “For now, we are moving forward by setting our course on a weekly basis,” he said.

Since the onset of the conflict, Türkiye has doubled its promotional outreach across all target destinations, Ersoy added. “Our primary goal is to minimize the impact in the second quarter. If a lasting peace is achieved in the near term, we aim to rebound quickly. We believe daily bookings will return to pre-war levels,” he said.

Ersoy also highlighted that the conflict has inflicted significant damage on the global economy, driving up travel costs. “Türkiye mainly attracts tourists within an average four-hour flight radius. Round-trip ticket prices have increased by around $70 to $80 on average,” he said.

He pointed out that while some consumers have the financial means to travel, uncertainty over potential economic risks is prompting them to delay bookings. “Even so, we are seeing a gradual recovery and a steady increase in reservations day by day,” he said

The minister recalled that the accommodation sector had already extended early-booking campaigns through April and May, adding that the war has further prolonged this period.

“However, once a definitive ceasefire is reached, early booking prices will gradually phase out. Even now, on certain days, reservation volumes are starting to match last year’s figures,” Ersoy said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

    Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

  2. Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

    Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

  3. French judge to probe complaint against Khashoggi’s killing

    French judge to probe complaint against Khashoggi’s killing

  4. Tehran signals plan to impose fee on Hormuz subsea internet cables

    Tehran signals plan to impose fee on Hormuz subsea internet cables

  5. Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana

    Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana
Recommended
Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations
Istanbul Natural Resources Summit to be held this week

Istanbul Natural Resources Summit to be held this week
Rising single-person Turkish households shrink average home sizes

Rising single-person Turkish households shrink average home sizes
SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic IPOs: Significant risks and rewards

SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic IPOs: Significant risks and rewards
EU chiefs to travel to Mexico to upgrade trade ties

EU chiefs to travel to Mexico to upgrade trade ties
ASML signs semi-conductor deal with Tata Electronics

ASML signs semi-conductor deal with Tata Electronics
WORLD Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

The Israeli government on May 17 approved plans to build an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) museum, a recruitment office and an office for the defense minister on the former site of the U.N. agency for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

ECONOMY Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly disrupted expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by Türkiye’s Central Bank, as rising energy and transportation costs quickly feed into global inflation

SPORTS Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

  Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.  
﻿