Istanbul Natural Resources Summit to be held this week

Istanbul Natural Resources Summit to be held this week

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Natural Resources Summit to be held this week

The second edition of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES) will take place on May 22 at the Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center.

According to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to open the summit, while Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will also address participants at the opening ceremony.

Last year’s İNRES brought together 10 ministers from nine countries. This year, the summit is set to convene decision-makers, investors, public officials and representatives of international organizations in the fields of energy and natural resources. Ministers and deputy ministers from numerous countries across Europe, Asia and Africa are expected to attend.

Energy security will be the main topic at the ministerial session, which will include Bayraktar. Participants will assess recent developments in global energy markets, including geopolitical issues such as the Strait of Hormuz crisis, as well as the latest trends in oil, natural gas, mining and critical minerals. Attending ministers will also share their outlooks for global energy markets.

Another session will bring together executives from state-owned companies, senior leaders from international energy firms and representatives of financial institutions.

On the sidelines of the summit, Bayraktar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with visiting ministers. These talks will focus on existing and potential areas of cooperation between countries. Several agreements are also expected to be signed during the event.

 

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