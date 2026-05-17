EU chiefs to travel to Mexico to upgrade trade ties

BRUSSELS

The EU's top two officials will travel to Mexico this week for a summit seeking to remove most remaining barriers to trade and investment, officials said,

The May 22 talks between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the EU's Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa will see the signing of an updated trade deal, with cooperation on climate change and the fight against organized crime also on the agenda.

Held more than a decade after the last such meeting, the eighth EU-Mexico summit comes as Brussels and Mexico City seek to navigate a volatile geopolitical environment under U.S. President Donald Trump.

The EU has rushed to finalize a string of trade deals with the likes of India, Australia and South American bloc Mercosur since Trump unveiled a barrage of tariffs since his return to power last year.

Mexico, meanwhile, is engaged in difficult discussions with Washington to revise a trilateral free-trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

"Mexico wants to reduce dependence on its neighbor to the north, but also on Asian, or should I say, Chinese, supply chains. And in Europe, we're pursuing the same objectives," a senior EU official said on condition of anonymity.

An upgraded Mexico-EU pact would remove most remaining barriers to trade and investment, including in sectors like raw materials, agriculture and services, the official added.

In 2025, the EU was Mexico's third-largest trading partner after the United States and China, and its second-largest export market. Overall EU-Mexico trade was valued at over 86 billion euro ($100 billion).