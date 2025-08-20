Zeta-Jones says homes with Douglas are ‘comfortable, not excessive’

Catherine Zeta-Jones may own four homes with her husband Michael Douglas, but the actress insists her lifestyle is more about comfort than extravagance.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 55-year-old actress discussed their properties — one in Canada, one in Spain and two in New York. “I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable,” she said.

Despite her reputation as a style icon, Zeta-Jones also noted she avoids spending lavishly on basics. “A pair of jeans is a pair of jeans,” she said, adding she would never spend hundreds of dollars on a simple T-shirt. Instead, she enjoys shopping in vintage stores in Paris.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who married in 2000 after a year-long engagement, share two children: Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22. Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 46, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Her remarks come shortly after renewed attention to the couple’s estate “S’Estaca” on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The compound, reportedly worth over $32 million, was originally bought by Douglas and Luker in 1990 for $3.5 million. Following their 2000 divorce, the former couple endured an awkward arrangement of splitting time at the property.

“It was very uncomfortable to share the house of S’Estaca with my ex-wife, Diandra,” Douglas told local outlet Ultima Hora in 2021. The property was put on the market in 2019 but never sold. Now fully owned by Douglas and Zeta-Jones, the actor says he never wanted to leave.

“My children will continue to come and my grandchildren and their children. I am sure that for generations this island will be theirs,” he said at the time, describing Mallorca as “magical.”

