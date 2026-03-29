Zero Waste Project turns 90 mln tons of waste into economic resource

ANKARA

The Zero Waste Project, under the leadership of Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, has successfully recycled 90 million tons of waste, returning it to the economy as the world marks International Zero Waste Day on March 30.

Türkiye has transformed its environmental policies into a global movement, launching the project in 2017 and achieving substantial environmental and economic gains.

Collected waste has generated the equivalent of 270 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, saved 2 trillion liters of water — equal to Istanbul’s two-year consumption — and prevented the use of 60 billion liters of fuel.

Over 217,000 buildings now follow the Zero Waste Management System, while paper, plastic, glass, metal and organic waste recycling has contributed approximately 365 billion Turkish Liras (around $8 billion) to the national economy.

The program has also prevented the felling of 613 million trees and cut an estimated 180 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, comparable to the annual emissions of 36 million vehicles.

Internationally, the project has gained recognition: In 2022, the U.N. General Assembly declared March 30 as International Waste Day, and Türkiye has shared expertise through the U.N.-backed International Zero Waste Cities Network.

This year’s International Zero Waste Day events focus on combating food waste, showcasing Türkiye’s COP31 presidency initiatives and promoting global cooperation for sustainable resource management.

Initiatives under Emine Erdoğan’s guidance include sustainable fashion programs, marine litter cleanups through the Zero Waste Blue Campaign and the nationwide Deposit Return System, now active in 53 of Türkiye’s 81 provinces.

As part of this global effort, over 438,000 participants from 131 countries have committed to sustainable practices via the Zero Waste Commitment platform. The project’s achievements have earned multiple U.N. and international awards, highlighting Türkiye’s role in advancing circular economy practices and sustainable development globally.