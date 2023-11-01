Zero Waste Foundation established, first lady announces

ISTANBUL

As part of Türkiye’s endeavor to contribute to recycling and reduce its waste burden, the Zero Waste Foundation was established, and efforts have commenced to create a global fund for this purpose, First Lady Emine Erdoğan has announced.

"The Zero Waste Project, launched in Türkiye six years ago, has transcended national boundaries, reaching a global sphere of influence. A Zero Waste Foundation has been established. We are now embarking on the path to organize a global award and establish a fund,” Erdoğan said during her address at the United Nations' World Cities Day program in Istanbul on Oct. 31.

She also noted that there are ongoing efforts to declare the coming year as the “Year of Zero Waste.”

"In light of the myriad challenges posed by the climate crisis, we possess a formidable resource at our disposal. The time to concentrate on the present is now. It is the moment for taking concrete decisions. It is the time to unite our dreams, thoughts, and voices for the world. It is the moment to actualize inclusive sustainability, to ensure sustainability in life for everyone. This is a shared responsibility," the first lady emphasized.

Touching upon the issue of rapid urbanization crisis, Erdoğan cited numerous studies indicating that by 2050, seven out of every ten individuals will reside in cities, underscoring the necessity for human activities in urban development to harmonize comprehensively with the environment they leave behind.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on Oct. 30 held a meeting with Burundi’s First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye, who arrived in Istanbul to attend the U.N. World Cities Day program.

Ndayishimiye signed the Global Commitment to Zero Waste, opened for signature to encourage participation in the Global Zero Waste Movement under the leadership of Erdoğan.

The two frirst ladies also exchanged views on issues related to healthcare, education, women’s health and girls’ education as well as about the Burundian students receiving education in Türkiye.