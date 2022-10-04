Zelensky’s office head visits Türkiye’s Baykar

ANKARA

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, has visited the facilities of Baykar Technologies, a Turkish manufacturer of drones, to present Selçuk Bayraktar, the company’s chief technology officer, with the Order of Merit.

The sides discussed current and future cooperation projects, particularly regarding the production of UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

“The key element of enhancing the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Türkiye will be the creation of a training center and factory of the Baykar company on the territory of our country, as well as the joint production of promising aviation engines,” the Ukrainian official said.

In addition, pursuant to the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Yermak awarded Bayraktar with the Order of Merit, III degree.

“We continue to enhance the defense capability of our state in close cooperation with our strategic partner, Türkiye,” Yermak noted.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar said in August that Baykar is currently in the process of building a factory on Ukrainian territory.

“Baykar has already purchased a plot of land in Ukraine and developed the project for the plant.”

Bodnar also said that the decision to build a factory in Ukraine wasn’t just political. “It is also practical since a significant number of the models that will be produced at this plant will have Ukrainian components in their production,” Bodnar said.

Ukraine has received 50 armed drones from Baykar since the beginning of the conflict on Feb. 24, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, three of which were donated by the company to Kiev.

Baykar’s drones will never be sold to Russia, affirmed Haluk Bayraktar, the company’s CEO, on July 18, adding that he supports Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and independence.

“Türkiye and Ukraine have a strategic level of relations, especially in the aerospace and defense industries,” he said.