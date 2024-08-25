Zelensky vows more 'retribution' for Russia

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed more "retribution" against Russia as he celebrated Independence Day near where his forces launched a surprise offensive into Russian territory two weeks ago.

Zelensky also signed a law banning the Russia-linked branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, calling the legislation a "liberation from Moscow's devils," drawing a sharp response from Russia's Orthodox leader.

Kiev marked its independence from the Soviet Union at a tense moment in the long war as it mounts a push into Russia and Moscow eyes more east Ukrainian towns.

Zelensky published a video of him standing in a hilly, forested area said to be near where Ukraine launched its shock incursion from on Aug. 6.

"What the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home", he said, adding that Russia will "know what retribution is."

He called President Vladimir Putin a "sick man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button," referring to nuclear war.

Zelensky later said that one of the goals of Kiev's Kursk operation was to show Russians "what is more important to him [Putin]: The occupation of the territories of Ukraine or the protection of his population."

Kiev has also said the Kursk offensive is aimed at stretching Russia's reserves from eastern Ukraine.

Kiev has said the operation also aimed to capture Russian soldiers to trade for Ukrainian prisoners of war. Kiev and Moscow on Aug. 24 announced the exchange of 230 POWs.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with army chief Valery Gerasimov, with the Kremlin saying they had discussed "countering enemy forces invading the Kursk region and measures being taken to destroy them."

The Kremlin's choice of language was a break from previous statements that downplayed the surprise Ukrainian move.

While it has visibly rattled Moscow, Ukraine's Kursk operation has not slowed Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

As Ukraine celebrated its independence, Kiev said a Russian strike on a residential area of the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, near the front line in the Donetsk region, killed five people.

And an overnight Ukrainian strike in the Russian border region of Belgorod killed five people and wounded 12 others, including three children, its governor announced yesterday morning.

At Kiev's Sofia Square in front of St. Michael's Cathedral, Zelensky said a new law banning the Russian-linked church "protects Ukrainian Orthodoxy from Moscow's dependence."

Ukraine has been seeking to distance itself from the Russian church since 2014 and those efforts have accelerated since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Moscow's Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill accused Ukraine of "persecuting" believers with the ban, urging the international community to speak out.

Kirill is a firm backer of the invasion and staunch Putin ally.