Zelensky says Ukraine 'greatly' values relations with Türkiye

ANKARA

Ukraine "greatly" values its relations with Türkiye and the stance on the country's "sovereignty and territorial integrity," said President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Ukraine greatly values its relations with Türkiye, the mutual understanding we share, and the support we receive in this extraordinary time of war. We are grateful for the warm welcome, hospitality and absolutely constructive approach in our negotiations," Zelensky, who also addressed a joint press conference with Erdoğan, said on X.

He said he discussed with Erdoğan the "global processes" that could contribute to ending Russia's war in Ukraine, including the importance of joint efforts to ensure security guarantees for Kyiv.

"We also talked about our bilateral relations, economic issues, cooperation between our societies in education, various projects, food security, and work on the return of our prisoners held by Russia," the Ukrainian president said.

"We are grateful to Türkiye for all the support to our country and people, for its principled stance on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state."

Ukraine and Türkiye signed two bilateral agreements on education and media cooperation.

Zelensky's visit came just shy of the third anniversary of the Ukraine war, which U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to end swiftly.

Russian and U.S. delegations met in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday for the first high-level talks since the war started in February 2022. They agreed for more talks on ending the war and to improve bilateral ties.

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Erdoğan on Tuesday said Türkiye will be an ideal host for possible upcoming meetings between Russia, Ukraine and the U.S..

Türkiye, Ukraine bilateral ties

Türkiye will continue to work for the implementation of an arrangement aimed at the safety of commercial navigation in the Black Sea, Erdoğan said, adding: "We believe that such an arrangement in the Black Sea will serve as an important confidence-building measure in the process leading to negotiations."

On bilateral relations, he said: "The topics within the scope of our strategic partnership relations with Ukraine occupied an important place in our agenda with Zelensky. We discussed the steps we can take in the coming period to further strengthen our trade relations."

Erdoğan said that despite the difficulties due to the war, "we want to take firm steps towards the target of $10 billion in our bilateral trade."

He said he told Zelensky about the willingness of Turkish companies to support Ukraine in its post-war reconstruction.

“I sincerely believe that with the establishment of peace in Ukraine, our relations will reach even higher levels in the coming period at a level worthy of our strategic partnership," Erdoğan added.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said the two countries' bilateral trade volume totaled $6.2 billion last year, and the Türkiye-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (FTA) can increase this amount to $10 billion in a short time.

Economic relations between the countries are increasing day by day, he said, adding that Türkiye has supported and will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty on every platform.

Bolat noted that Turkish contractors assumed a leading role in the construction of Ukraine after the country gained its independence and reported that the sector has carried out 329 projects worth approximately $10 billion so far.

Stating that Turkish companies are ready to provide all kinds of support in the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure and superstructure, he said: “With the experience of our companies, we will do our best for the reconstruction of Ukraine in the post-war period.”

Ukraine, Türkiye discuss strengthening defense cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks Tuesday in Türkiye to strengthen defense cooperation, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Umerov met Turkish Defense Minister YaŞar GÜler and Land Forces Commander Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

Discussions focused on security challenges, advancing defense projects and enhancing military capabilities.

Calling Türkiye a “reliable strategic partner,” Umerov expressed appreciation for Ankara’s support, stressing that efforts in defense contribute to Ukraine’s resilience on the battlefield.​​​​​​​