Zelensky says does 'not believe' Russian truce pledge

PRAGUE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he does "not believe" Russia will adhere to a three-day truce to coincide with Moscow's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-day truce during commemorations for the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, saying it would test Kiev's readiness for a long-term ceasefire.

"This is not the first challenge, nor are these the first promises made by Russia to cease fire," Zelensky said at a news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on May 4.

"We understand who we are dealing with, we do not believe them," said Zelensky, who arrived in Prague earlier in the day for a two-day visit accompanied by his wife.

"Today and all these days they are talking about wanting some kind of partial ceasefire, but you should know, for example, that the number of assaults today is the highest in recent months," Zelensky said.

Citing a military report, he said that Russia had carried out more than 200 attacks over the weekend.

"So there is no faith [in them]," Zelensky said.

In a statement issued later on May 4, Zelensky summarized his meeting with Pavel.

Discussions were underway for a Ukrainian-Czech pilot training school for American F-16 jets, which could not be established in Ukraine "due to current security concerns," he added.

Pavel, a former NATO general, said that "Putin can end the war with a single decision, but he has not shown any willingness so far."