Zelensky claims Putin 'will die soon'

PARIS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a claim about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health, suggesting that the Russian leader is in poor condition and may not have much time left.

"Putin will die soon, and this war will finally end," Zelensky said during a press conference in Paris following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky, citing long-standing rumors about the 72-year-old Russian leader’s declining health, stated that Putin’s "only fear" is his own mortality. He also claimed that Putin is afraid of his own people and urged the United States not to help the Russian leader escape "geopolitical isolation."

"I hope the U.S. will resist any of the Kremlin’s demands," Zelensky added.

Speculation Over Putin’s Health

Rumors about Putin’s health have persisted for years, with some sources speculating that he suffers from a serious illness. Former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove previously suggested that Putin might have Parkinson’s disease, fueling further speculation about his condition.

However, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied such claims, insisting that Putin is in "absolutely normal" health. Similarly, the CIA has stated that there is "no evidence" to support allegations of Putin’s declining health.

