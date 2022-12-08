Zelensky and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

Zelensky and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

LONDON – The Associated Press
Zelensky and spirit of Ukraine named Time person of year

Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.”

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelensky — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” — was “the most clear-cut in memory.”

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky’s beat in 2022,” he said.

A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead Ukraine in 2019, Zelensky has worked ceaselessly since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 to inspire his country’s resistance and marshal international support for Ukraine.

Felsenthal said Zelensky’s decision when the war started “not to flee Kiev but to stay and rally support was fateful.”

“For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy — and of peace — Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine are TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year,” he added.

The magazine also highlighted people said to embody the spirit of Ukraine. They include engineer Oleg Kutkov, who helped keep Ukraine connected; Olga Rudenko, editor of the Kiev Independent; and British combat surgeon David Nott.

Time’s annual selection has sparked debate and sometimes controversy since it began in 1927.

The 2021 person of the year was Elon Musk, the tech, telecoms and space magnate who recently bought Twitter. In 2020, the title went to U.S. President Joe Biden — at the time president-elect — and Vice President Kamala Harris.

TIME magazine,

WORLD Iran carries out first known execution over Amini protests

Iran carries out first known execution over Amini protests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

    Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

  2. Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

    Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

  3. India hikes interest rate but at slower pace

    India hikes interest rate but at slower pace

  4. China’s November imports, exports plunge

    China’s November imports, exports plunge

  5. Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

    Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
Recommended
Iran carries out first known execution over Amini protests

Iran carries out first known execution over Amini protests
UK royals brace as Harry-Meghan doc promises full truth

UK royals brace as Harry-Meghan doc promises 'full truth'
Under Chinas zero COVID, uncertainty reigns and unsettles

Under China's 'zero COVID,' uncertainty reigns and unsettles
Peru president ousted and arrested after bid to dissolve Congress

Peru president ousted and arrested after bid to dissolve Congress
Putin says nuclear tensions rising but Moscow wont deploy first

Putin says nuclear tensions 'rising' but Moscow won't deploy first
Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
WORLD Iran carries out first known execution over Amini protests

Iran carries out first known execution over Amini protests

Iran carried out its first known execution on Dec. 8 over protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, hanging a man convicted of blocking a street and wounding a paramilitary member in what human rights activists condemned as “show trials.”

ECONOMY Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Focusing on increasing its tourism income with its market and tourism diversity, Türkiye, on the one hand, is healing the wounds it received from the pandemic in 2022, while on the other hand, strengthening its brands in the world’s luxury tourism routes.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.