Yusufeli Dam to produce energy at full capacity in 2024

Yusufeli Dam to produce energy at full capacity in 2024

ARTVIN
Yusufeli Dam to produce energy at full capacity in 2024

Yusufeli, Türkiye's highest dam on the Çoruh River in Artvin, now holds 1 billion cubic meters of water and is expected to reach full capacity and start producing energy by the end of the year, according to Sezai Yıldız, head of the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant Control Branch.

The construction of the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant, the highest dam in Türkiye and the fifth highest dam in the world with a body height of 275 meters, has been completed.

"Along with the water retention process at the Yusufeli Dam, the electromechanical test operations are also continuing. A total of 1 billion cubic meters of water have been stored," the manager said.

Yıldız stated that the project is expected to add 6 billion Turkish Liras ($208 million) in annual value to the Turkish economy.

"Wet testing and trial production of electromechanical equipment will continue. The maximum operating altitude will be 710 meters above sea level," he said.

"We are currently at 703.5 meters. We still have about 230 million cubic meters of water storage capacity," he added.

produce,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galata Tower under restoration

Galata Tower under restoration
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galata Tower under restoration

    Galata Tower under restoration

  2. İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

    İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

  3. Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

    Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

  4. Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

    Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

  5. 3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse

    3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse
Recommended
Turkish scientist on list of 100 Most Influential Women

Turkish scientist on list of 100 Most Influential Women
Grant support to be provided for climate change adaptation

Grant support to be provided for climate change adaptation
Türkiye in UNESCO heritage committee for four-year term

Türkiye in UNESCO heritage committee for four-year term
HIV cases quadruple since 2012 in Türkiye: Experts

HIV cases quadruple since 2012 in Türkiye: Experts
Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality
3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse

3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks, has obtained a syndicated loan of $915 million.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.