Yusufeli Dam to produce energy at full capacity in 2024

ARTVIN

Yusufeli, Türkiye's highest dam on the Çoruh River in Artvin, now holds 1 billion cubic meters of water and is expected to reach full capacity and start producing energy by the end of the year, according to Sezai Yıldız, head of the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant Control Branch.

The construction of the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant, the highest dam in Türkiye and the fifth highest dam in the world with a body height of 275 meters, has been completed.

"Along with the water retention process at the Yusufeli Dam, the electromechanical test operations are also continuing. A total of 1 billion cubic meters of water have been stored," the manager said.

Yıldız stated that the project is expected to add 6 billion Turkish Liras ($208 million) in annual value to the Turkish economy.

"Wet testing and trial production of electromechanical equipment will continue. The maximum operating altitude will be 710 meters above sea level," he said.

"We are currently at 703.5 meters. We still have about 230 million cubic meters of water storage capacity," he added.