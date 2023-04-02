YSK draws presidential candidates’ place on ballot paper

ANKARA 
As a result of a draw by the Supreme Election Board (YSK), the places of four presidential candidates on the ballot paper have been determined over the weekend.

The YSK had earlier announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, joint candidate of the oppositional Nation Alliance Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Homeland Party Chairman Muharrem İnce and Sinan Oğan as the nationalist oppositional candidate were qualified as four presidential candidates to run for the post in the May 14 polls.

A draw took place at the YSK under the leadership of YSK President Ahmet Yener and with the participation of the representatives of the political parties on April 1 in line with the election calendar. As a result, Erdoğan will be listed in the first place and will be followed by Muharrem İnce, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Sinan Oğan.

The ballot paper will not be changed unless one of the contenders decides to withdraw from the presidential race.

An official campaign period for the presidential candidates has also started as of March 31 and will continue until late May 13.

