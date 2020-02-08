YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency

A wanted YPG/PKK terrorist was neutralized in a counter-terrorism operation in eastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry’s said on Feb. 8.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply that the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

Terrorist Ömer Oran, also known as Bager, was on the ministry’s most wanted list.

Oran was sought with a 500,000 Turkish liras (around $83,121) bounty on his head.

5 PKK/YPG terrorists surrender

Meanwhile, five PKK/YPG terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the defense ministry said on Feb. 8

Terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria came to the border posts in southeastern Şanlıurfa province's Suruç district and Mardin's Nusaybin district, the ministry said in a statement.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.