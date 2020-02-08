YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized

  • February 08 2020 11:01:00

YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized

A wanted YPG/PKK terrorist was neutralized in a counter-terrorism operation in eastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry’s said on Feb. 8.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply that the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

Terrorist Ömer Oran, also known as Bager, was on the ministry’s most wanted list.

Oran was sought with a 500,000 Turkish liras (around $83,121) bounty on his head.

5 PKK/YPG terrorists surrender

Meanwhile, five PKK/YPG terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the defense ministry said on Feb. 8

Terrorists fleeing the terror group in northern Syria came to the border posts in southeastern Şanlıurfa province's Suruç district and Mardin's Nusaybin district, the ministry said in a statement.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  2. Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

    Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

  3. Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

    Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

  4. Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

    Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

  5. Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

    Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib
Recommended
Turkey vows to retaliate in strongest manner if attacked in Syria

Turkey vows to retaliate in strongest manner if attacked in Syria
Turkey limits Chinese imports amid coronavirus outbreak

Turkey limits Chinese imports amid coronavirus outbreak
Turkey, UK to hold talks on post-Brexit trade, Ankara Agreement valid for 2020: British ambassador

Turkey, UK to hold talks on post-Brexit trade, Ankara Agreement valid for 2020: British ambassador
Ankara to respond to any attack on posts in Syria: Defense Ministry

Ankara to respond to any attack on posts in Syria: Defense Ministry

Russian delegation to visit Turkey

Russian delegation to visit Turkey
Ruling AKP lawmakers press charges against former top commander

Ruling AKP lawmakers press charges against former top commander
WORLD UNHCR urges Greece to improve refugee conditions

UNHCR urges Greece to improve refugee conditions

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urged Greece on Feb. 7 to increase efforts to address "alarming" overcrowding and precarious conditions for asylum seekers and migrants staying on the five Aegean islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury posts $3.8 bln cash surplus

Turkish Treasury posts $3.8 bln cash surplus

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 22.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.84 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 7.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.