Youth facing unprecedented wave of violence: UN envoy

Youth facing unprecedented wave of violence: UN envoy

NEW YORK
Youth facing unprecedented wave of violence: UN envoy

Young people are facing an unprecedented wave of violence and sexual abuse driven by war, climate change, hunger, and displacement, the U.N.'s special representative on violence against children has warned.

"Children are not responsible for war. They are not responsible for climate crisis. And they are paying a huge [price]," said Najat Maalla M'jid, the U.N. Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children.

"Violence against children has reached unprecedented levels, caused by multifaceted and interconnected crises," she said.

The situation is dire, her stark report shows.

Over 450 million children lived in conflict zones as of the end of 2022, 40 percent of the 120 million displaced people at the end of April were children, and 333 million children live in extreme poverty.

That is compounded by more than 1 billion children who are at high risk of being affected by climate change, which M'jid calls a risk multiplier.

Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-19 year olds, with 46,000 people between the ages of 10 and 19 taking their lives every year.

Child marriage is a widespread scourge, M'jid warns, with as many as 640 million victims of the practice.

As many as 370 million women and girls were subject to rape or other sexual violence during their childhood, according to a separate report by Unicef.

"Children could be victim of child exploitation, online or offline. They could be victims of child labor, of slavery, of many things... also of children in armed conflict," M'jid said.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
Hurricanes reshape US election campaign’s final stretch

Hurricanes reshape US election campaign’s final stretch

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police
Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania ready

Controversial Italian migrant centres in Albania 'ready'
Gaza situation like Japan 80 years ago: Nobel peace winner Nihon Hidankyo

Gaza situation 'like Japan 80 years ago': Nobel peace winner Nihon Hidankyo
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends

Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends
Obama blasts crazy Trump in first rally for Harris

Obama blasts 'crazy' Trump in first rally for Harris
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿