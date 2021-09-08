Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

  • September 08 2021 07:00:00

Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

MARDİN
Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Elif Berfin Altun, a 14-year-old athlete who holds nine Turkish records in shooting, will represent Turkey at a world championship to be held in Peru.

Altun, who was trained by her mother and selected to the Turkish national team three times before, qualified to compete in the World Junior Shooting Championship to be held on Sept. 16.

Having managed to be part of the national team in the previous tournaments held in Germany, Croatia, and Azerbaijan, the young woman said that she owed her success to hard work.

Expressing that she wants to return from the South American country with a medal, Altun said that she believes she will represent her country in the best possible way.

Nedret Altun, the mother of Elif Berfin, noted that her daughter will be the youngest athlete to compete in the world championship.

“We have been struggling in this sport for years. I have 30 active athletes competing in national competitions. Among these athletes, Elif Berfin was selected to the national team,” Altun said, adding that they are moving slowly but with certain steps.

Noting that the ultimate goal is to be in the finals, the coach expressed that she is certain of success.

“I hope we will represent our country in the best way. We will achieve it,” she added.

mardin,

ARTS & LIFE Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

    Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

  2. Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

    Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

  3. Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

    Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

  4. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  5. Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

    Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands
Recommended
Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands
Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey
Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage
Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbikes France round

Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbike's France round
Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Womens EuroVolley

Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley
Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals
WORLD Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Bolsonaro issues decree limiting social media moderation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Sept. 6 that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports saw 18.3 million passengers in August, the country’s air travel authority announced on Sept. 7.
SPORTS Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Elif Berfin Altun, a 14-year-old athlete who holds nine Turkish records in shooting, will represent Turkey at a world championship to be held in Peru.