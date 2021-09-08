Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

MARDİN

Elif Berfin Altun, a 14-year-old athlete who holds nine Turkish records in shooting, will represent Turkey at a world championship to be held in Peru.



Altun, who was trained by her mother and selected to the Turkish national team three times before, qualified to compete in the World Junior Shooting Championship to be held on Sept. 16.



Having managed to be part of the national team in the previous tournaments held in Germany, Croatia, and Azerbaijan, the young woman said that she owed her success to hard work.



Expressing that she wants to return from the South American country with a medal, Altun said that she believes she will represent her country in the best possible way.



Nedret Altun, the mother of Elif Berfin, noted that her daughter will be the youngest athlete to compete in the world championship.



“We have been struggling in this sport for years. I have 30 active athletes competing in national competitions. Among these athletes, Elif Berfin was selected to the national team,” Altun said, adding that they are moving slowly but with certain steps.



Noting that the ultimate goal is to be in the finals, the coach expressed that she is certain of success.



“I hope we will represent our country in the best way. We will achieve it,” she added.