Young boy wins 1st place in int’l piano competition

İZMİR

A 15-year-old boy from İzmir whose passion for the piano blossomed during the pandemic period has claimed the top spot in an international piano competition in Italy.

Efe Öksüz’s journey into the world of piano began when the COVID pandemic struck, sparking his interest in the instrument. He dedicated himself to mastering the piano, which ultimately led to his exceptional achievement against 180 talented pianists in his age group.

Residing in İzmir’s Karşıyaka district, he embarked on his musical journey at the tender age of 8 when his father purchased a miniature organ for him. After a brief hiatus from playing, Öksüz reignited his musical passion in 2020 during the pandemic. Recognizing his son’s exceptional talent, Tahsin Öksüz, Efe’s father, acquired an electronic piano.

In order to hone his skills in piano and singing, Efe’s father introduced him to instructor Esra Yüce. Under Yüce’s guidance, he received one year of dedicated training, leading up to his participation in the 11th International Music Competition for Youth “Dinu Lipatti” in Taranto, Italy.

“My opponents were remarkably skilled and formidable, making my victory all the more meaningful,” Öksüz commented. “When I play the piano, I experience a profound sense of tranquility and freedom, as I can unleash the notes exactly as I envision.”

Yüce, for her part, expressed her satisfaction with the results and highlighted the disciplined approach they adopted during their preparations. “We maintained a rigorous practice schedule for the competition, meeting three times a week. Despite the limited time, we managed to create an exceptional repertoire,” she stated.