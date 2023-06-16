Young boy wins 1st place in int’l piano competition

Young boy wins 1st place in int’l piano competition

İZMİR
Young boy wins 1st place in int’l piano competition

A 15-year-old boy from İzmir whose passion for the piano blossomed during the pandemic period has claimed the top spot in an international piano competition in Italy.

Efe Öksüz’s journey into the world of piano began when the COVID pandemic struck, sparking his interest in the instrument. He dedicated himself to mastering the piano, which ultimately led to his exceptional achievement against 180 talented pianists in his age group.

Residing in İzmir’s Karşıyaka district, he embarked on his musical journey at the tender age of 8 when his father purchased a miniature organ for him. After a brief hiatus from playing, Öksüz reignited his musical passion in 2020 during the pandemic. Recognizing his son’s exceptional talent, Tahsin Öksüz, Efe’s father, acquired an electronic piano.

In order to hone his skills in piano and singing, Efe’s father introduced him to instructor Esra Yüce. Under Yüce’s guidance, he received one year of dedicated training, leading up to his participation in the 11th International Music Competition for Youth “Dinu Lipatti” in Taranto, Italy.

“My opponents were remarkably skilled and formidable, making my victory all the more meaningful,” Öksüz commented. “When I play the piano, I experience a profound sense of tranquility and freedom, as I can unleash the notes exactly as I envision.”

Yüce, for her part, expressed her satisfaction with the results and highlighted the disciplined approach they adopted during their preparations. “We maintained a rigorous practice schedule for the competition, meeting three times a week. Despite the limited time, we managed to create an exceptional repertoire,” she stated.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
US Consulate General in Istanbul hosts ceremony for July 4

US Consulate General in Istanbul hosts ceremony for July 4
50,000 square meters of ghost net removed in Balıkesir

50,000 square meters of ghost net removed in Balıkesir
Museum to display ancient stone artifacts

Museum to display ancient stone artifacts
16 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

16 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria
South Africa’s Soweto Uprising, sign of youth architects of history: Op-Ed

South Africa’s Soweto Uprising, sign of youth architects of history: Op-Ed
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.