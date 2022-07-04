Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

  • July 04 2022 07:00:00

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

ISTANBUL
Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Merve Tuncel has bagged a gold medal in the 19th Mediterranean Games, making her the first female swimmer to succeed in a Mediterranean Games.

The 17-year-old freestyle swimmer finished the 800-meter race with a time of 8:26.80 on July 2.

Deniz Ertan, another swimmer, achieved a silver medal in the same contest.

Born on Jan. 1, 2005, in the capital Ankara, Tuncel started swimming when she was just 4 years old.

Tuncel won the silver medal in the 200m butterfly and the bronze medal in the 800m freestyle at the 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan. She broke the juniors world record at Istanbul, Türkiye, on Dec. 22, 2020, in the short course 1500m freestyle swimming event with a time of 15:45.29. She won gold medals in the events 400m, 800m, 1500m, and the bronze medal in the 4×200m freestyle relay event of the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, Italy.

Tuncel was the flag bearer for Türkiye, together with Berke Saka, at the 2020 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

TÜRKIYE Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
MOST POPULAR

  1. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  2. Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

    Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

  3. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

  4. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  5. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Recommended
Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash
Grace heats up late to win Portland LIV Golf Invitational

Grace heats up late to win Portland LIV Golf Invitational
Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans

Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans
US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games

US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games
Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation

Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation
Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president
WORLD Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

ECONOMY Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.

SPORTS Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Merve Tuncel has bagged a gold medal in the 19th Mediterranean Games, making her the first female swimmer to succeed in a Mediterranean Games.