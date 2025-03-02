'You have full backing' of UK, British premier tells Ukrainian president

'You have full backing' of UK, British premier tells Ukrainian president

LONDON
You have full backing of UK, British premier tells Ukrainian president

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

The Ukrainian president arrived in London earlier Saturday for talks with Starmer and to attend a summit on Ukraine to be hosted by the British premier on Sunday. The summit will be attended by many European leaders.

"You have the full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take," Starmer told Zelensky, referring to cheering crowds gathered outside Downing Street.

He said that the UK has an "absolute" and "unwavering" determination to achieve what they both want to achieve, "which is... a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security."

The Ukrainian president thanked Starmer and the British people for their support for his country since the beginning of the war in 2022.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office following the meeting noted that Starmer reiterated his "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

"The prime minister re-stated his determination to finding a path that ends Russia’s illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security," a Downing Street spokesperson said in the statement.

It added that the pair looked forward to continuing discussions at the leaders’ summit in London on Sunday.

Zelensky will also meet King Charles III on Sunday.

The meeting came one day after a heated exchange between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office.

During the exchange, Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader's attitude, while Zelensky expressed his expectation of support for his country.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  2. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  3. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

  4. Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

    Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

  5. Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute

    Court appoints legal guardians for businessman Kıraç in rare dispute
Recommended
Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'
Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration

Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration
Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources

Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources
Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze

Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze
Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital

Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital
UK says no agreement on Ukraine partial truce proposal

UK says 'no agreement' on Ukraine partial truce proposal
WORLD Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British media that a ceasefire without security guarantees for his country would not bring a lasting end to Russia's invasion after allies called for a truce.
ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿