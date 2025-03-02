'You have full backing' of UK, British premier tells Ukrainian president

LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

The Ukrainian president arrived in London earlier Saturday for talks with Starmer and to attend a summit on Ukraine to be hosted by the British premier on Sunday. The summit will be attended by many European leaders.

"You have the full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take," Starmer told Zelensky, referring to cheering crowds gathered outside Downing Street.

He said that the UK has an "absolute" and "unwavering" determination to achieve what they both want to achieve, "which is... a lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security."

The Ukrainian president thanked Starmer and the British people for their support for his country since the beginning of the war in 2022.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office following the meeting noted that Starmer reiterated his "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

"The prime minister re-stated his determination to finding a path that ends Russia’s illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security," a Downing Street spokesperson said in the statement.

It added that the pair looked forward to continuing discussions at the leaders’ summit in London on Sunday.

Zelensky will also meet King Charles III on Sunday.

The meeting came one day after a heated exchange between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office.

During the exchange, Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader's attitude, while Zelensky expressed his expectation of support for his country.