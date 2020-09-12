You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

  • September 12 2020 17:15:00

You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

Recalling France’s massacres in Algeria and Rwanda, the Turkish president said the French president “cannot lecture us on humanity.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks came at a symposium held on Democracy and Freedom Island against coup.

In a direct reference to President Emmanuel Macron, Erdoğan said “You [Macron] have no knowledge of history. You do not know the history of France.”

“You cannot lecture us on humanity,” he added, recalling the massacres in Algeria where some 1 million people were killed and in Rwanda where 800,000 people were murdered.

“Do not mess with Turkey and Turkish people,” Erdoğan added.

Earlier on Thursday, ahead of a summit of southern EU member states, Macron reportedly said: “We must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdoğan government.”

“Turkey is no longer a partner in the Mediterranean region,” said the French president, claiming NATO ally Turkey had some unacceptable encounters with a French ship off the coast of Libya.

Turkey on Thursday condemned Macron over his “arrogant” remarks made with “colonial reflexes”. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Macron endangers EU interests with his “individual and nationalistic stance.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

    Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

  2. Greece shouldn't let itself to be used by others, says defense minister

    Greece shouldn't let itself to be used by others, says defense minister

  3. Turkey remembers bloody 1980 coup, 40 years ago

    Turkey remembers bloody 1980 coup, 40 years ago

  4. Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

    Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

  5. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens
Recommended
Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM

Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM
Turkish defense minister visits Kardak heroes

Turkish defense minister visits 'Kardak heroes'

Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Greece shouldnt let itself to be used by others, says defense minister

Greece shouldn't let itself to be used by others, says defense minister
Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel

Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel
Africa should play more active role in Libya: Turkish FM

Africa should play more active role in Libya: Turkish FM
WORLD Venezuelan president says US spy captured near refineries

Venezuelan president says US spy captured near refineries

President Nicolas Maduro said on Sept. 11 that Venezuelan authorities captured a U.S. spy targeting a pair of refineries on the north Caribbean coast as this nation once wealthy from oil is gripped by a deep gasoline shortage.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey and Azerbaijan aimed to boost bilateral trade relations by reaching a free trade deal, said the Turkish trade minister on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Rizespor 2-1 in 1st game of new season

Fenerbahçe beat Rizespor 2-1 in 1st game of new season

Turkish Super Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe defeated Caykur Rizespor 2-1 in the first game of the 2020-2021 season on Sept. 11. 