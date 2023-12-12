Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has confirmed that only 85 billion Turkish Liras ($2.93 billion) out of the pledged 115 billion liras ($3.96 billion) have been collected for the national "Türkiye One Heart" campaign aimed at providing relief for the earthquake-stricken regions.

The announcement came following a parliamentary question from Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Ömer Fethi Gürer on Dec. 10, seeking clarity on the fate of the substantial sum within the ambit of the campaign launched post the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye.

The joint broadcast of TV channels on Feb. 15 facilitated the fundraising effort, garnering support following the seismic tragedy.

Yerlikaya said efforts are ongoing to identify individuals and organizations that committed to donating but have not yet fulfilled their promises. The communication process is actively in progress to ensure the completion of outstanding contributions.

Of the collected funds, 56.5 billion liras ($1.94 billion) have been utilized to address the urgent needs of disaster victims in the earthquake-stricken region through Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD, the minister elaborated.

Moreover, Yerlikaya highlighted the oversight of the campaign, stating that all donations and expenditure transactions fall under the audit purview of the Court of Accounts. Regular audits and examinations, conducted in accordance with relevant legislation, ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of the funds, he argued.

CHP's Gürer, however, drew attention to a significant shortfall of 30 billion liras between the promised 115 billion liras and the funds collected. "This means that many institutions, organizations, and individuals who pledged to donate did not fulfill their promises," he expressed in concern.

Among the notable commitments within the campaign were the Central Bank pledging 30 billion liras, and state banks Ziraat Bank committing 20 billion liras, Vakıfbank promising 12 billion liras and Halkbank vowing 7 billion liras.