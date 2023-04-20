Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills dozens

Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills dozens

SANAA
Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills dozens

At least 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in a crush at a charity distribution event in war-torn Yemen on Thursday, Huthi officials said, one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade.

The latest tragedy to strike the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country came days ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday celebrated around the world by feasting to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of people in the poverty-hit country had gathered at a school in the capital Sanaa to receive cash handouts of 5,000 Yemeni Rials (around $8).

At least "85 were killed and more than 322 were injured" in the stampede in the Bab al-Yemen district of the capital, a Huthi security official said, adding that around 50 were in a serious condition.

"Women and children were among the dead," he told AFP on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media. A second health official confirmed the toll.

The Huthi-run interior ministry said the dead and injured have been relocated to hospitals, and those responsible for the event arrested.

Video broadcast by Al Masirah TV channel showed a cluster of bodies packed together, with people climbing on top of each other to try to make their way through.

Many had their mouths covered by other people's hands, the rest of their bodies engulfed by the dense crowd.

Armed men in military dress and distribution workers screamed at the crowd to turn back as they tried to pull people out of the crush.

 

According to the head of the Huthis' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohamed Ali al-Huthi, "overcrowding" caused the stampede.

People were packed in a narrow street leading to the school's back entrance, he said.

Once the gates opened, the crowd streamed into a tight staircase leading to the courtyard where the distribution was taking place.

Eyewitnesses, however, said that gunfire caused people to rush in a panic.

After the stampede, families converged on hospitals but many were not allowed to enter as top officials were also visiting the dead and wounded.

An AFP correspondent in Sanaa saw large crowds outside one hospital entrance.

At the school, heavily deployed security forces were seen blocking relatives from entering the facility to locate family members.

Footage on Al Masirah TV showed corpses strewn across the complex, which was littered with sandals and scraps of clothes after the stampede was cleared.

The Huthi rebel's political chief Mahdi al-Mashat said a committee had been formed to investigate.

A Huthi security official said three people had been detained on suspicion of involvement.

 

More than eight years of civil war in Yemen has unleashed what the United Nations describes as one of the world's worst humanitarian tragedies.

The conflict began in 2014 when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognised government.

Hundreds of thousands have died in the war. Fighting has eased dramatically since the six-month, UN-brokered truce last year, even after it expired in October.

But more than two-thirds of the population lives in poverty, according to the UN, including government employees in Huthi-controlled areas who have not been paid in years.

Over 21.7 million people -- two-thirds of the country -- need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the UN.

The stampede tragedy follows a massive prisoner exchange between the country's warring parties, which saw nearly a thousand detainees freed in recent days.

The prisoner releases came a month after Gulf heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties, sparking a wave of rapprochement across the troubled region.

stempede, death,

TÜRKIYE Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

    Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

  2. US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

    US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

  3. YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

    YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

  4. Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

    Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

  5. US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

    US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Recommended
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Sudanese hold little hope for hiatus as fighting continues

Sudanese hold little hope for hiatus as fighting continues
Irans top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraines Odesa

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Kim says North Koreas 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch
Netanyahu vows to keep up fight against Iran nuclear arms

Netanyahu vows to keep up 'fight' against Iran nuclear arms
WORLD US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank another chance to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions, but rejected a key defense mounted by the bank.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.