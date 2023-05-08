‘Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December

‘Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December

NEW YORK
‘Yellowstone to end in November, sequel starts in December

The popular television western “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.

The sequel, still untitled, will premiere December on the Paramount cable network, which also televises “Yellowstone,” Paramount said on May 5.

Behind Costner, who plays Montana rancher John Dutton, series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The opening of its fifth season last November was seen by 12.1 million viewers on the night of its debut, more people than any other scripted series last fall, a remarkable feat for a show not on a broadcast network.

“We've been able to create a show that didn't start out being popular but did it on its own terms,” Costner told The Associated Press last fall.

“Yellowstone” will wrap up with new episodes airing in November; how many was not announced on Friday. Those episodes haven't been filmed yet, and it's not clear whether Costner will participate following reports that he may want out of the series.

A Paramount spokesperson said, “Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which produces “Yellowstone” with MTV Entertainment, said the new series “will be picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale.” While the series hasn't been named, the word “Yellowstone” will be part of the title — an important distinction because that wasn't the case for spinoffs like “1883” or “1923.”

Paramount has denied published reports that actor Matthew McConaughey is signed to star in the sequel. But a spokesperson said Friday that McConaughey “is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.”

Following its debut on the cable network, the sequel will also air on the Paramount+ streaming network.

That's a hugely important distinction for the company. “Yellowstone” streams on NBC Universal's Peacock service, owned by Comcast, meaning a big chunk of revenue created by the popular drama has been going elsewhere.

TÜRKIYE İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

    İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

  2. Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

    Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

  3. Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

    Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

  4. Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

    Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

  5. Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY

    Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY
Recommended
Screenwriters take aim at artificial intelligence

Screenwriters take aim at artificial intelligence
US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury

US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury
Botticellis Venus is an influencer and Italy is not happy

Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY

Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY
Coronation jewels, regalia provide dazzle, link with ancient past

Coronation jewels, regalia provide dazzle, link with ancient past
New cemetery for WWI soldiers to be built in France

New cemetery for WWI soldiers to be built in France
WORLD Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday, as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

ECONOMY Construction materials production down in February

Construction materials production down in February

The construction materials production industry’s output declined by 10.3 percent in February from a year ago, according to data from the Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers (İMSAD).

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.