Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON
Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unless Congress acts soon to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, “financial and economic chaos would ensue.”    

Republicans have been pressing President Joe Biden to strike a deal to provide spending cuts in exchange for lifting the national borrowing limit.    

“It simply is unacceptable for Congress to threaten economic calamity for American households and the global financial system as the cost of raising the debt ceiling,” she told ABC talk show “This Week” on May 7.    

Yellen had warned last week that the United States could run out of money to pay its financial obligations as early as June 1.    

The ceiling on U.S. public debt is legally fixed and can be raised only by passage of congressional legislation signed into law by the president.    

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted in late April to lift the borrowing limit but only with drastic cuts to rein in what that party sees as excessive spending.    

The bill has no chance of being adopted in the Senate, with its Democratic majority.    

Biden has so far refused to negotiate, noting that the debt ceiling has routinely been raised scores of times over the years - including under former Republican president Donald Trump.         

Biden is set to meet today  with the leaders of both parties in Congress.   

The impasse has raised the possibility of the country’s first-ever default, with profound implications for the U.S. and global economies.    

Analysts say markets would be shaken and interest rates would lastingly rise, causing households and businesses to pull back on spending.    

A default, Biden’s economic advisors warn, could cause the loss of eight million jobs and send GDP plunging by six percent.

US, Economy,

TÜRKIYE ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

    ‘Diplomatic couriers’ bring overseas votes home

  2. Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

    Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

  3. Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

    Turkish president, Sudanese army chief hold discussions

  4. Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

    Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

  5. Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape

    Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
Recommended
Markets rise, but investors still wary of banks

Markets rise, but investors still wary of banks
Turkish contractors turning to Balkan countries

Turkish contractors turning to Balkan countries
Automotive exports top $11 billion in January-April

Automotive exports top $11 billion in January-April
Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK
Gabar oil to meet 12 pct of Türkiye’s needs: Minister

Gabar oil to meet 12 pct of Türkiye’s needs: Minister
Gov’t scrutinizing auto dealers

Gov’t scrutinizing auto dealers
WORLD Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.

ECONOMY Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

Some 27 percent of population ‘tenants’: TÜİK

The share of the Turkish population in rented houses was 27.2 percent in 2022, rising from 26.8 percent in the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.