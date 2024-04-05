Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

BEIJING
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

U.S. Treasury chief Janet Yellen warned during a visit to China on April 5 that Beijing's subsidies for industry could pose a risk to global economic resilience.

Yellen arrived in the city of Guangzhou on April 4 for several days of talks with Chinese officials on what is her second visit to the world's number two economy in less than a year.

Speaking on April 5, she expressed concerns about China's "overcapacity" that its huge subsidies for industry risk creating an excess of goods that then flood global markets, undercutting American and other countries' firms.

"Direct and indirect government support is currently leading to production capacity that significantly exceeds China's domestic demand, as well as what the global market can bear," she told a gathering of the American business community in the city.

"Overcapacity can lead to large volumes of exports at depressed prices," she said.

"And it can lead to overconcentration of supply chains, posing a risk to global economic resilience."

Yellen in the morning told the governor of Guangdong, a vast province emblematic of the reforms and development that drove China's breakneck growth, that the U.S. was committed to a "healthy economic relationship."

But, she stressed, that required "a level playing field for American workers and firms", as well as "open and direct communication on areas where we disagree."

"This includes the issue of China's industrial overcapacity, which the United States and other countries are concerned can cause global spillovers," she said.

Beijing has dismissed concerns over its vast state support for industry, last month condemning an EU probe into its subsidies for EVs as "protectionism" and part of a Western effort to politicise international trade.

Washington's worries about a flood of exports come as U.S. President Joe Biden pushes to boost domestic manufacturing in clean energy, with policymakers warning that China's excess capacity could harm the growth of those industries.

The Biden administration is very sensitive to the U.S. auto industry's concerns about China and EVs, especially in an election year, said Paul Triolo, associate partner for China at Albright Stonebridge Group.

"It is likely that the administration will take some action to show it is willing to act pre-emptively to prevent future problems from China's overcapacity in EVs," he told AFP.

But he warned that Beijing would likely "react badly", given the impact on U.S. automakers remains to be seen.

During her trip, Yellen plans to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier He Lifeng, as well as central bank governor Pan Gongsheng and Finance Minister Lan Fo'an.

Talks with He will see the two dive deep into both countries' economic conditions and address more sensitive areas such as national security and Beijing's alleged support for Russia's defence industrial base.

US, secretary,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

    Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

  2. Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

    Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

  3. Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

    Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

  4. UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

    UN rights council demands halt of arms sales to Israel

  5. Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

    Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Recommended
Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek
Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit

Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit
McDonalds to acquire franchised stores in Israel

McDonald's to acquire franchised stores in Israel
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran
Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists

Antalya draws record number of foreign tourists
Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list

Some 27 Turkish billionaires enter Forbes’ list
WORLD Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack

Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks.

ECONOMY Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Türkiye’s current account deficit this year will be significantly lower than the initially forecast, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿