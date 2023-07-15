Year-end inflation expectations rise

Year-end inflation expectations rise

ANKARA
Year-end inflation expectations rise

Inflation expectations for the end of 2023 deteriorated from 38.55 percent to 43.8 percent, the Central Bank’s monthly survey showed on July 14.

Respondents to the survey also raised their 12-month ahead inflation forecast from 30.6 percent in June to 33.2 percent in July.

Consumer prices are expected to increase by 3.8 percent in July from June, the survey showed.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased from 39.59 percent in May to 38.2 percent in June, with prices rising 3.92 percent month-on-month.

Participants of the survey cut their GDP growth estimate for 2023 from a previous 3.8 percent to 3.7 percent while slashing the growth forecast for next year from 4.5 percent to 4.3 percent.

They expect the U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate to be 28.46 at the end of 2023, an upward revision from the previous survey’s 26.18.

Respondents to the Central Bank survey also revised upward their current account deficit expectations for 2023 from $40.3 billion to $41.6 billion and for 2024 from $27 billion to $28.6 billion.

economy,

WORLD Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave
LATEST NEWS

  1. Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

    Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

  2. Wagner troops training Belarus forces

    Wagner troops training Belarus forces

  3. $450 million financing from World Bank

    $450 million financing from World Bank

  4. Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

    Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

  5. Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed

    Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
Recommended
$450 million financing from World Bank

$450 million financing from World Bank
Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister
Türkiye’s share in global exports hit 1.04 pct

Türkiye’s share in global exports hit 1.04 pct
Pegasus places new order for 36 Airbus 321neo jets

Pegasus places new order for 36 Airbus 321neo jets
Home sales plunged more than 44 percent in June

Home sales plunged more than 44 percent in June
3 years of crisis pushes 165 mln people into poverty: UN

3 years of crisis pushes 165 mln people into poverty: UN
Surprise growth helps Singapore avoid recession

Surprise growth helps Singapore avoid recession
WORLD Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Tens of millions of Americans were facing dangerously high temperatures Friday as a powerful heat wave stretched from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.
ECONOMY $450 million financing from World Bank

$450 million financing from World Bank

Industry Minister Fatih Kacır also announced that the World Bank is providing $450 million in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region affected by the February earthquakes.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.