US targets numerous Iranian military assets in first day of operation: CENTCOM

WASHINGTON

U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and air defense systems in the opening 24 hours of "Operation Epic Fury," the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on March 1.

CENTCOM said the operation was launched at 1.15 am Saturday at the direction of President Donald Trump, with forces targeting the "Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat.”

Among the assets deployed were B-2 stealth bombers, F-22, F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, A-10 attack jets, EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers and Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems, the command said.

The targets included the joint and aerospace force headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), integrated air defense systems, Iranian vessels and submarines, anti-ship missile positions and military communications infrastructure, it added.

U.S. and Israeli forces have struck around 2,000 targets in Iran since the beginning of the joint attacks. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people briefed on the operation.

The U.S. and Israel spent thousands of hours building a joint target list in the months prior, an Israeli official told the newspaper.

Earlier, the U.S. military said three service members were killed and five seriously wounded in the operation against Iran, the first casualties of any kind announced on the U.S. side.

"Three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions, and are in the process of being returned to duty," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."

U.S. air and naval forces, together with Israeli forces, are heavily bombarding Iran and President Donald Trump has said the goal is to destroy the country's military capacity.

In response, Iran has fired missiles at targets in Israel and at U.S. military facilities around the region.

Earlier Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had successfully hit the aircraft carrier U.S.S Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf with four ballistic missiles.

However, CENTCOM said the aircraft carrier "was not hit."

"The missiles launched didn't even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM's relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime," a statement said.