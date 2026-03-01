Turkish president discusses situation in region with Gulf leaders

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 1 spoke over the phone to discuss the latest situation in the region.

During the phone call, Erdoğan “shared his concern that the conflicts will have severe repercussions in terms of regional and global security unless necessary intervention is made,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on social media platform NSosyal.

He said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are carrying out “significant works” in order to resolve disagreements through dialogue and that giving diplomacy a chance is the “most rational way.”

Erdoğan also expressed his good wishes for the Kingdom following the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Later during the day, Erdoğan spoke by phone with Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to express his sadness over attacks targeting Kuwait, the directorate said.

During the call, expressing his sympathies, Erdoğan reiterated that diplomacy and negotiations are the most rational way to resolve disputes.

He also pledged that Türkiye would continue efforts to help quickly restore a climate of peace.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.

Israel and the U.S. launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.​​​​​​​