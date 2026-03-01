Turkish president discusses situation in region with Gulf leaders

Turkish president discusses situation in region with Gulf leaders

ANKARA
Turkish president discusses situation in region with Gulf leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 1 spoke over the phone to discuss the latest situation in the region.

During the phone call, Erdoğan “shared his concern that the conflicts will have severe repercussions in terms of regional and global security unless necessary intervention is made,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on social media platform NSosyal.

He said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are carrying out “significant works” in order to resolve disagreements through dialogue and that giving diplomacy a chance is the “most rational way.”

Erdoğan also expressed his good wishes for the Kingdom following the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Later during the day, Erdoğan spoke by phone with Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to express his sadness over attacks targeting Kuwait, the directorate said.

During the call, expressing his sympathies, Erdoğan reiterated that diplomacy and negotiations are the most rational way to resolve disputes.

He also pledged that Türkiye would continue efforts to help quickly restore a climate of peace.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.

Israel and the U.S. launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.​​​​​​​

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan
Bolu mayor suspended after arrest in extortion probe

Bolu mayor suspended after arrest in extortion probe
MHP leader denounces Iran attack as trap

MHP leader denounces Iran attack as trap
Teacher’s killing in Istanbul sparks outrage, revives debate on school violence

Teacher’s killing in Istanbul sparks outrage, revives debate on school violence
Türkiye warns of fire engulfing entire region

Türkiye warns of fire engulfing entire region
Erdoğan, Rutte discuss NATO’s stance on Iran war

Erdoğan, Rutte discuss NATO’s stance on Iran war
Türkiye acts to align universities with COP31 agenda

Türkiye acts to align universities with COP31 agenda
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿