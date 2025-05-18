Yandex Türkiye plans new search and AI features

Yandex Türkiye plans new search and AI features

ISTANBUL
Yandex Türkiye plans new search and AI features

Yandex Türkiye has invested $50 million as part of a $400 million plan to enhance its search engine services in Türkiye, according to Alexander Popovskiy, general manager of Yandex Türkiye and CEO of Yandex Search International.

Türkiye's dynamic and competitive e-commerce sector presents a unique opportunity for digital innovation, Popovskiy told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Popovskiy said Yandex has long positioned itself as a bridge between buyers and sellers and is now expanding its tools in Türkiye with the introduction of the Merchants platform.

“This is a tool which is very helpful for merchants currently to get new traffic and control their performance inside Yandex search results,” Popovskiy said.

He added that Yandex Metrica is “a powerful analytics tool” offered for free to help emerging e-commerce platforms track user behavior.

Yandex’s advertising services, which reach more than 100 million people globally, are also being promoted to Turkish businesses. “Many Turkish companies are already successfully using Yandex Ads to grow their reach and boost their sales,” he said.

Popovskiy confirmed that Yandex Türkiye’s initial $50 million investment is part of a $400 million commitment announced last year, focused primarily on enhancing its search engine.

“We are focusing on improving as a finding engine currently. We believe that this is going to be a locomotive for many more Yandex services to follow,” he said.

The company’s AI tool for detailed and source-based answers, Yazeka, has also seen significant uptake among Turkish users.

“Customers now are using AI more and more. It helps them to solve their traditional searching tasks faster and in a more comprehensive way,” Popovskiy explained.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

    Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

  2. Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

    Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

  3. Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

    Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

  4. CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

    CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

  5. Iran offers a new regional paradigm for stability

    Iran offers a new regional paradigm for stability
Recommended
Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister
China factory output grows more than expected last month

China factory output grows more than expected last month
Ryanair annual net profit drops 16 percent as fares fall

Ryanair annual net profit drops 16 percent as fares fall
Global chip giants converge on Taiwan for Computex

Global chip giants converge on Taiwan for Computex
Canada pauses some counter tariffs against US

Canada pauses some counter tariffs against US
Finance Ministry tracking online transactions

Finance Ministry tracking online transactions
Food prices on decline due to seasonal and others factors

Food prices on decline due to seasonal and others factors
WORLD Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

Trump calls Putin for Ukraine ceasefire talk

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on May 19 as he seeks a breakthrough to end the grinding conflict triggered by Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

The Turkish tourism industry has become more resilient to crises since the country changed its tourism strategy in 2018, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿