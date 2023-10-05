Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

ANKARA

A court has sentenced Merdan Yanardağ to two years and six months in prison for his televised remarks over the PKK terrorist organization's imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Öcalan while granting him release.

Yanardağ, who was arrested following an ex officio investigation triggered by his televised comments, faced his first court appearance on Oct. 4.

During the hearing in an Istanbul court, the prosecutor presented the opinion that Yanardağ should be punished with a prison term of up to 7.5 years.

However, the court opted for a lesser sentence and also ordered his release. In Türkiye, individuals sentenced to less than four years are typically put under court supervision but allowed to go free.

Some officials from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) were present at the courthouse to demonstrate their support.

Yanardağ was taken into custody on June 20 on charges of “making propaganda for a terrorist organization” and “praising the crime and the criminal” due to his statements made on a television program.