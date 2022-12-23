WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

GENEVA
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrators concluded on Dec. 21 that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.

A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body’s rules and rejected Washington’s argument that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an “emergency” that would justify such an exemption under the trade body’s rules.

The United States or Hong Kong could appeal the ruling to the WTO’s appeals court. However, the Appellate Body is currently inactive because the U.S. has almost single-handedly held up appointments of new members to the court amid concerns it had exceeded its mandate. So, any such appeal would go into an arbitration void and remain unsettled.

The United States Trade Representative’s office indicated it would ignore Dec. 21’s ruling anyway.

“The United States does not intend to remove the marking requirement as a result of this report, and we will not cede our judgment or decision-making over essential security matters to the WTO,” USTR spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, is one of China’s special administrative regions and is considered a separate trading entity from China.

At a press briefing yesterday, Hong Kong’s Commerce Minister Algernon Yau said he had written to the USTR urging the U.S. to drop the label requirement.

The U.S. market only accounts for about 0.1 percent of Hong Kong’s exports, but the requirement has caused “unnecessary concern” for manufacturers, he said.

“Even though the financial implication is minimal, it caused a lot of confusion to the customers regarding ‘Made in Hong Kong’ or ‘Made in China,’” he said.

Three decades ago, the U.S. Congress passed a law allowing products from Hong Kong to benefit from a trading status different from China’s, and potentially lower tariffs, if it remained sufficiently autonomous. By marking products as “Made in China,” the U.S. can ratchet up the tariffs it levies on goods from Hong Kong.

Mass protests persisted for months in Hong Kong in 2019-2020. They abated after Beijing imposed a National Security Law, using it to silence or jail many pro-democracy activists. 

In July 2020, then-U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order saying that Hong Kong was “no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify differential treatment in relation to the People’s Republic of China.”

Economy,

WORLD Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges
Türkiye plans to set up Thrace hub within a year: Minister

Türkiye plans to set up Thrace hub within a year: Minister
Nigeria raises cash withdrawal limits

Nigeria raises cash withdrawal limits
Central Bank keeps policy rate stable at 9 percent

Central Bank keeps policy rate stable at 9 percent
Minimum wage increased to 8,500 Turkish Liras

Minimum wage increased to 8,500 Turkish Liras
US widens trade complaint against Canada over dairy

US widens trade complaint against Canada over dairy
WORLD Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday, sending balls of flames into the sky, according to local media reports.

ECONOMY WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrators concluded on Dec. 21 that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.

SPORTS Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Yamaha R25 Women’s Racing Championship has been conducted in Türkiye for the second time, with a total of 14 female riders sweating blood on the racecourse in the western province of İzmir.