World's tallest man holds title for 15th consecutive year

MARDİN

Sultan Kösen, a Derik district resident of the southeastern province of Mardin, has once again affirmed his position as the world's tallest man, marking his 15th consecutive year holding the title.

Kösen, who stood at a towering height of 2 meters and 51 centimeters, rightfully earned his place among the world records back in 2009. Now, maintaining his record, Kösen has once again secured his place in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records, despite the passing years. This achievement was further celebrated as he attended the 2024 launch of the Guinness World Records in Italy.

With his remarkable stature, including hands measuring 27.5 centimeters and 36.5 centimeters for his feet, Kösen has become a global sensation, representing not only himself, but also his homeland, Türkiye. Over the years, he has embarked on more than 500 journeys to 128 countries, showcasing the beauty and culture of Mardin and Türkiye at various events.

Reflecting on his experiences, Kösen emphasized his role as an ambassador for Türkiye and Mardin, stating, "Every year, the Guinness World Records launch takes place in a different country. This year, it was held in Milan, Italy. We participate in the launch every year and secure my record for the 15th year. Of course, we also promote the beauties of our country wherever we go. They also want to see these beauties in person and express their intention to visit Türkiye at the first opportunity. We return to our country happily."

"Next week, I'm going to America. We will go to Los Angeles. There, we will participate in various events and represent our country in the best way possible. We carry the culture and beauty of Mardin and different cities to the world. We are proud of our country, and I am sure that all of Türkiye is proud of us," he added.