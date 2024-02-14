World's tallest man holds title for 15th consecutive year

World's tallest man holds title for 15th consecutive year

MARDİN
Worlds tallest man holds title for 15th consecutive year

Sultan Kösen, a Derik district resident of the southeastern province of Mardin, has once again affirmed his position as the world's tallest man, marking his 15th consecutive year holding the title.

Kösen, who stood at a towering height of 2 meters and 51 centimeters, rightfully earned his place among the world records back in 2009. Now, maintaining his record, Kösen has once again secured his place in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records, despite the passing years. This achievement was further celebrated as he attended the 2024 launch of the Guinness World Records in Italy.

With his remarkable stature, including hands measuring 27.5 centimeters and 36.5 centimeters for his feet, Kösen has become a global sensation, representing not only himself, but also his homeland, Türkiye. Over the years, he has embarked on more than 500 journeys to 128 countries, showcasing the beauty and culture of Mardin and Türkiye at various events.

Reflecting on his experiences, Kösen emphasized his role as an ambassador for Türkiye and Mardin, stating, "Every year, the Guinness World Records launch takes place in a different country. This year, it was held in Milan, Italy. We participate in the launch every year and secure my record for the 15th year. Of course, we also promote the beauties of our country wherever we go. They also want to see these beauties in person and express their intention to visit Türkiye at the first opportunity. We return to our country happily."

"Next week, I'm going to America. We will go to Los Angeles. There, we will participate in various events and represent our country in the best way possible. We carry the culture and beauty of Mardin and different cities to the world. We are proud of our country, and I am sure that all of Türkiye is proud of us," he added.

worlds,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

    Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

  2. Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

    Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

  3. Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

  4. Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

    Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

  5. AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

    AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Recommended
Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras

Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras
At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in countrys east

At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east
Heavy rains trigger floods, leaving one dead in Antalya

Heavy rains trigger floods, leaving one dead in Antalya
Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute

Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute
Academic in Istanbul proposes humane solution to stray dogs

Academic in Istanbul proposes humane solution to stray dogs
5th Tour of Antalya ends

5th Tour of Antalya ends
WORLD Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said Wednesday it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kiev's campaign has been building momentum.
ECONOMY AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are working on a pact to jointly crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year, companies involved said Tuesday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿