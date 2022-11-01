World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

BERGÜN, Switzerland
World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

The world’s longest passenger train, an assembly of 100 connected coaches measuring nearly two kilometers, wound through breath-taking scenery in the Swiss Alps on Oct. 29.

The Rhaetian Railway (RhB) announced that it had beat the world record for the longest passenger train, at an event marking the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s famous railway system.

The 1,910-meter train, composed of 25 separable multiple-unit trains, or 100 coaches, travelled through the Alps in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubunden.

“For me, this is just Swiss perfection,” RhB chief Renato Fasciati told the Blick daily’s live feed of the event, as the long, red train snaked slowly through the mountainous landscape.

While there are freight trains that are longer, with some measuring over three kilometers, Saturday’s event featured by far the longest passenger train ever run.

It was several hundred meters longer than a train that held the unofficial previous record, in Belgium in the 1990s, an RhB spokesman told AFP.

With dazzling sunshine reflecting off its shiny, silver roof and with a digital destination sign on the front reading “Alpine Cruise,” the train carried 150 passengers.

It took the spectacular, spiraling Albula/Bernina route, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, covering the nearly 25 kilometers from Preda to Alvaneu in less than 45 minutes.

Some 3,000 people who had snapped up coveted tickets, watched the trip on a giant screen set up near Bergun, at the halfway-point in the historic journey.

Others lined the mountain roads and paths, cheering as the giant train slowly snaked between autumn-colored trees.

It wound through 22 helical tunnels and crossing 48 bridges along the way, including the majestic Landwasser Viaduct, towering 65 meters over the ravine below.

Swiss media broadcast aerial footage showing the train at several levels simultaneously, with its snout exiting one tunnel as carriages further back were sliding through others.

The road up to the various look-out points was closed off to traffic, but many hiked or biked up the mountainside seeking out the best view.

And as the train made its way down one mountainside, a flock of people on bikes tried to follow alongside it on a parallel path.

Holding up the Guinness World Record diploma, Fasciati told reporters that there had been significant challenges to ensure such a long train could travel safely.

The seven train drivers and 21 technicians onboard had to make sure “that all 25 trains do the same, accelerating and breaking” at the same time, and were all “guided by the first... driver,” he said.

Few countries have a rail network as dense as Switzerland, which is famous for its punctual trains.

The wealthy Alpine country saw the departure of its first train service on August 9, 1847, linking Zurich with Baden, 23 kilometers to the northwest, a trip which took 33 minutes.

passanger train,

ARTS & LIFE Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
MOST POPULAR

  1. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  2. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  3. Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

    Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

  4. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  5. Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

    Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed

Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed
King cobra returns to its enclosure at zoo

King cobra returns to its enclosure at zoo
Tourist influx raises fears for Mexico’s wine heartland

Tourist influx raises fears for Mexico’s wine heartland
German eco activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit

German eco activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit
Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
Stop ‘counterproductive’ attacks on famous paintings, says art world

Stop ‘counterproductive’ attacks on famous paintings, says art world
WORLD Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

ECONOMY Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.