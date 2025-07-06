World’s largest Legoland opens to tourists in Shanghai

SHANGHAI

Thousands of local tourists poured into China's first-ever Legoland as it opened its gates in Shanghai on July 5, the latest theme park hoping to capitalise on a domestic tourism boom.

The Chinese branch of the British-owned theme park franchise is the biggest Legoland in the world.

It drew in early customers who flocked to attractions including a miniature train ride and a dragon-themed rollercoaster.

Despite the Chinese economy's sluggish growth in recent years, domestic tourist spending grew 18.6 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous year.

Eager Lego fans rushed into the park as soon as it opened, wearing themed shirts and waving branded flags as they enjoyed the 318,000-square-meter compound in scorching temperatures.

Beijing has announced subsidies intended to make travelling within the country more affordable for Chinese citizens, and is pushing local governments to heavily market their attractions on social media.

Companies have taken note of the wider local tourism boom and stepped up their plans in China.

A new "Spider-Man" attraction at Shanghai Disneyland broke ground in May, while Warner Brothers is set to open a Harry Potter experience in Shanghai by 2027.

Toy giant Hasbro said last week its giant Peppa Pig park in the city was now "in the phase of creative design".

But profitability remains a problem, especially for local companies with less brand recognition.

As of late 2024, around 40 percent of parks were still failing to turn a profit.

Yet analysts point to a growing population of retirees and job market changes as key factors pushing more locals to visit domestic attractions.