World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN

World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN

NEW YORK
World trade outlook uncertain on US tariff threats, says UN

World trade faces an uncertain outlook in 2025 because of the threat of trade wars, after global commerce hit a new peak this year, the U.N. has said.

The U.N. trade and development agency UNCTAD said global exchanges of goods and services are expected to reach a record level of nearly $33 trillion in 2024.

"This $1 trillion increase, reflecting 3.3 percent annual growth, highlights resilience in global trade despite persistent challenges," the U.N. agency said.

But the report added that "the 2025 trade outlook is clouded by potential US policy shifts, including broader tariffs that could disrupt global value chains and impact key trading partners."

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose steeper tariffs on the country's trade partners, whom he accuses of taking advantage of the America's open markets.

While not mentioning Trump by name, the report said "such measures risk triggering retaliation and ripple effects, affecting industries and economies along entire supply chains. Even the mere threat of tariffs creates unpredictability, weakening trade, investment and economic growth."

The report said China, the European Union, and Vietnam, who all run large trade surpluses with the United States, are most exposed to tariff increases.

In 2024, trade in services, which rose 7 percent on the year, accounted for half of the expansion in overall trade, while goods trade grew just 2 percent.

The U.N. agency urged "developing economies to adopt targeted policies that enhance trade diversification and invest in high-value sectors to mitigate risks."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

    Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

  3. With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

    With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

  4. South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

    South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

  5. Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

    Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Recommended
Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad
South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem
Syrians celebrate Assads fall as his whereabouts unknown

Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Türkiye, Iran, Russia meet in Doha to discuss Syria

Türkiye, Iran, Russia meet in Doha to discuss Syria
South Korea president apologises but doesnt resign before impeachment vote

South Korea president apologises but doesn't resign before impeachment vote
Syria govt loses control of key city Daraa

Syria govt loses control of key city Daraa
WORLD Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen on a "deal" to end the war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris to discuss the future of the conflict.

ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿