World leaders laud Sheinbaum's 'historic' win

World leaders laud Sheinbaum's 'historic' win

MEXICO CITY
World leaders laud Sheinbaums historic win

Congratulations poured in from around the world on Tuesday after Claudia Sheinbaum was elected Mexico's first woman president, sparking hope for change in a country where gender-based violence has long been rife.

Flag-waving supporters sang and danced to mariachi music late into the night after the former Mexico City mayor won June 2's election by a landslide, the magnitude of which spooked financial markets.

Addressing cheering crowds, the 61-year-old ruling party candidate thanked the "millions of Mexican women and men who decided to vote for us on this historic day."

Maria Fernanda Vela, 27, said it was "an inspiration that in such a male chauvinist country, a woman has taken the top job. It fills your heart with pride."

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Sheinbaum's "historic election" and said he looked forward to working with her "in the spirit of partnership and friendship."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, another key North American ally, also offered congratulations and said he was ready to work closely with Sheinbaum to further strengthen relations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a fellow leftist, hailed a "victory for democracy" and vowed to deepen economic ties between Latin America's two biggest economies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky were among other leaders offering congratulations.

Sheinbaum, a scientist by training, won around 59 percent of votes with more than 93 percent of ballots counted, according to the National Electoral Institute.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

  2. Slovenia latest European nation to recognise Palestinian state

    Slovenia latest European nation to recognise Palestinian state

  3. Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

    Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

  4. Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

    Mysterious canyon yet undiscovered

  5. Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce

    Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce
Recommended
US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Slovenia latest European nation to recognise Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognise Palestinian state
Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms
Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce

Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce
Indias Modi set for tougher ride after close election win

India's Modi set for tougher ride after close election win
Israeli white phosphorus stalks south Lebanon: rights groups

Israeli white phosphorus stalks south Lebanon: rights groups
Worlds richest have never been so wealthy: study

World's richest have never been so wealthy: study
WORLD US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to advance a largely symbolic bill calling for sanctions on the International Criminal Court after its prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games

Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games

Pop-culture powerhouse Japan wants to expand its overseas market for video games, manga and anime fourfold to $130 billion in about a decade, the government has said.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿