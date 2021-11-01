World leaders in Glasgow for ’last, best hope’ climate summit

  • November 01 2021 09:20:00

World leaders in Glasgow for ’last, best hope’ climate summit

GLASGOW
World leaders in Glasgow for ’last, best hope’ climate summit

More than 120 world leaders meet in Glasgow on Nov. 1 in a "last, best hope" to tackle the climate crisis and avert a looming global disaster.

"It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to tell them, according to extracts from his speech.

"If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."
Observers had hoped a weekend meeting in Rome of leaders of the G20 nations, which between them emit nearly 80 percent of global carbon emissions, would give a strong impetus to the Glasgow COP26 summit, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - the most ambitious target of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

They also agreed to end funding for new unabated coal plants abroad - those whose emissions have not gone through any filtering process - by the end of 2021.

But this did not convince NGOs, the British prime minister or the United Nations.

"While I welcome the G20’s recommitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled - but at least they are not buried," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter.


"We’ve inched forward (at the G20). We’ve put ourselves in a reasonable position for COP in Glasgow but it’s going to be very difficult in the next few days," Johnson said Sunday, before warning: "If Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails."

The Glasgow gathering, which runs until November 12, comes as an accelerating onslaught of extreme weather events across the world underscores the devastating impacts of climate change from 150 years of burning fossil fuels.

The current commitments of the signatories of the Paris agreement - if they were followed - would still lead to a "catastrophic" warming of 2.7 Celsius, according to the U.N.

COP26 marks the "last, best hope to keep 1.5C in reach", summit president Alok Sharma said as he opened the meeting on Sunday.

"If we act now and we act together, we can protect our precious planet," he said.

Climate advocacy groups expressed disappointment at the statement released at the end of the G20 summit.
"These so-called leaders need to do better. They have another shot at this: starting tomorrow," said Namrata Chowdhary from the NGO 350.org.

While China, by far the world’s biggest carbon polluter, has just submitted to the U.N. its revised climate plan, which repeats a long-standing goal of peaking emissions by 2030, India is now at the center of expectations.
India has yet to submit a revised "nationally determined contribution" but if Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new efforts to curb emissions in his speech Monday, it could put more pressure on China and others, said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate and energy think tank E3G.

"If he feels confident enough that there’s going to be financing and technology assistance from Europe, the US, Japan and others, he might signal that India is willing to update its NDC," Meyer said.
Another pressing issue is the failure of rich countries to cough up $100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help developing nations lower emissions and adapt - a pledge first made in 2009.

This goal has been postponed to 2023, exacerbating the crisis of confidence between the North, responsible for global warming, and the South, which is the victim of its effects.

"Climate finance is not charity. It is a question of justice," stressed Lia Nicholson, on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States vulnerable to climate change, also denouncing the refusal of large economies to abandon coal.

Forecasts by the U.N. climate experts panel (IPCC) that the threshold of a 1.5 Celsius increase could be reached 10 years earlier than expected, around 2030, are "terrifying" she said, particularly for those on the front line of the climate crisis who are already suffering the consequences in a world that has heated up by about 1.1 degrees Celsius.
Despite everything, it seems that some are not afraid, or worse, that they are indifferent, she said.


Her words are likely to find an echo in the speeches from African and Pacific leaders on Monday and Tuesday.
While the Chinese and Russian presidents are not expected in person, dozens of other heads of state and government from U.S. President Joe Biden to EU leaders and Australia’s Scott Morrison are making the trip to Glasgow.

Their words and actions will be closely scrutinized, in particular by the young activists who traveled to Scotland despite the obstacles due to the pandemic.

"As citizens across the planet, we urge you to face up to the climate emergency," they said in an open letter from several of them, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who arrived Sunday by train.
"Not next year. Not next month. Now."

TURKEY,

WORLD Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

    Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

  2. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  3. Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

    Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

  4. Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

    Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

  5. Turkey condemns US deportation of diplomat’s murderer

    Turkey condemns US deportation of diplomat’s murderer
Recommended
Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case
Macron says Australian PM lied to him over subs spat

Macron says Australian PM lied to him over subs spat
Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ’very tough’ election

Japan’s PM Kishida declares victory after ’very tough’ election
Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was one in a trillion

Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was 'one in a trillion'
Kuwait, UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon

Kuwait, UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon
G20 under pressure to deliver on climate ahead of UN talks

G20 under pressure to deliver on climate ahead of UN talks
WORLD Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland was closed on Nov. 1 over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.
ECONOMY G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Oct. 30 endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

SPORTS Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray on Oct. 31 beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match for a valuable victory as their archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe suffered defeats each in the same week.