Hillary Clinton slams Epstein 'cover-up'

WASHINGTON

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sits nex to Former Israeli Prime minister Ehud Olmert as they attend the The World Forum 2026 on the "Future of Democracy, AI/Tech, and Humankind" as part of the "Cinema for Peace" events in Berlin, on Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Adam BERRY / AFP)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused President Donald Trump of orchestrating a "cover-up" over files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to an interview with the BBC published on Feb. 16.

"Get the files out. They are slow-walking it," Clinton, who is due to testify before a Congressional committee on the issue, told the British broadcaster in an interview in Berlin.

The Justice Department last month released the latest cache of so-called Epstein files, more than three million documents, photos and videos related to its investigation into sex criminal Epstein, who died from what was determined to be suicide while in custody in 2019.

Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, features regularly in the files, but no evidence has come to light implicating either Clinton in criminal activity.

The couple has been ordered to give closed-door depositions before the House Oversight Committee, which is probing the deceased financier's connections to powerful figures and how information about his crimes was handled.

"We will show up but we think it would be better to have it in public," Hillary Clinton told the BBC.

"I just want it to be fair," she said. "I want everybody treated the same way."

The former secretary of state said she and her husband "have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly."

The Department of Justice has said it has no more files to release, though lawmakers have criticized it for not publishing internal government memos, notes and emails on Epstein.

Clinton said the Republicans probing her are trying to deflect attention away from Trump, whose name is also mentioned in the files many times.

"Look at this shiny object. We're going to have the Clintons, even Hillary Clinton, who never met the guy," she said.