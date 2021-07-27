World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  • July 27 2021 07:00:00

Aydemir Kadıoğlu – ISTANBUL
The world’s sixth longest yacht, Dilbar, which means “Beautiful girl” in the Uzbek language, has passed through the Istanbul Strait and set sail across the Black Sea on July 25.

The residents of the city witnessing the passing of the megayacht took photos of Dilbar from the shore.

The 20-room megayacht, which is estimated to be worth between $800 million to $1 billion, belongs to Uzbek tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

Usmanov is the owner of “vk,” the Russian version of the social media platform Facebook. He is known as “Russia’s Zuckerberg,” who is the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

Dilbar, designed by Andrew Winch, is the world’s third largest yacht by volume weighing 15,917 gross tonnage (GT)

The length of the yacht is 156 meters with a beam of 24 meters and a draft of 6.1 meters. Registered in the Cayman Islands, the super yacht was constructed in the Lurssen Shipyard in Germany in 2016.

