World Cup fever drives Turkish fans toward costly US trips

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a surge in travel demand, with thousands of fans preparing to follow the national team across North America, specifically in the United States, despite steep costs.

Türkiye ended a 24-year absence from the World Cup following confirmation of qualification with a win over Kosovo, with fans quickly beginning to secure travel arrangements.

Simultaneously, tour operators have rapidly rolled out packages for matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with standard trips starting at around $5,000 per person.

High-end luxury packages featuring five-star accommodation, premium services and exclusive access can exceed $30,000, daily Milliyet reported on April 2.

Most travel packages typically cover international flights, accommodation (varying from standard to luxury), local transportation and guided services.

Packages range from one to two weeks, depending on how many matches fans plan to attend.

With demand rising, U.S. visa applications from Türkiye have accelerated. The nearest available appointments are reportedly in May, though there is speculation that additional visa capacity could be opened for up to 60,000 Turkish citizens due to the tournament.

Flight prices have also surged.

Round-trip tickets from Istanbul to Los Angeles around match dates range between $1,650 and higher, while cheaper options can be found outside peak days.

National carrier Turkish Airlines has increased flight frequencies to key host cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco to meet demand.

Türkiye will compete in Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay and Australia. The tournament itself will take place between June 11 and July 19 across multiple host cities in North America.

Ticket prices for the group-stage matches vary significantly by category, with seats for Türkiye's clash against Paraguay starting at $204 and reaching as high as $6,000.

Matches involving the U.S. command a much higher premium, with entry-level tickets starting at $804 and peaking at $7,800 for elite VIP sections.

Turkish fans are being offered a variety of travel packages catering to different stages of the tournament.

A 14–16 day group stage package starts between $4,245 and $5,000, while attending the round of 16 and quarter-finals for 5–11 days begins at $5,440.

For the tournament’s conclusion, standard packages for the semi-finals and final range from $7,180 for three to eight days of stay, while elite luxury tiers for the final matches can reach as high as $32,500.

Despite the high costs, demand remains strong, reflecting the significance of Türkiye’s return to the global stage and the growing appeal of combining sport with international travel.