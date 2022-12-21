World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

BEIJING
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

The World Bank yesterday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world’s second largest economy.   

In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June. 

It also revised its forecast for next year from 8.1 percent down to 4.3 percent.    

Both figures are well below Beijing’s GDP growth target of around 5.5 percent for the year, a figure many analysts believe is now unattainable.    

“Economic activity in China continues to track the ups and downs of the pandemic - outbreaks and growth slowdowns have been followed by uneven recoveries,” the World Bank said.     

“Real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.7 percent this year, before recovering to 4.3 percent in 2023, amid a reopening of the economy.”     

After years of sudden lockdowns, mass testing, long quarantines and travel restrictions, China this month abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy.     

But disruption to businesses has continued as cases surge and some restrictions remain in place.    

Health authorities have admitted that official figures no longer capture the full picture of domestic infections now that mass testing requirements have been dropped.   

Last week the IMF warned it too would likely downgrade its projections for China again, blaming a predicted continued rise in cases.     

The fund cut its growth projection for China in October to 3.2 percent this year - the lowest in decades - while expecting growth to rise to 4.4 percent next year.

covid 19,

TÜRKIYE Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center

Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Japan central bank tweaks monetary policy

Japan central bank tweaks monetary policy
Action plan to fight informal economy unveiled

Action plan to fight informal economy unveiled
Consumer morale deteriorates in December

Consumer morale deteriorates in December
Retailers convene complaints over malls to minister

Retailers convene complaints over malls to minister
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

The World Bank yesterday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world’s second largest economy.   

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.