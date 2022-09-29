World Bank approves $512 mln financing for infrastructure

World Bank approves $512 mln financing for infrastructure

WASHINGTON
World Bank approves $512 mln financing for infrastructure

The World Bank Board has approved $512.2 million in financing for Türkiye to expand access to housing and infrastructure.

The financing is for the Climate and Disaster Resilient Cities Project.

Of the total project amount, $338.5 million will go to the government of Türkiye for developing new, affordable financing mechanisms to enable households to retrofit or reconstruct their housing to increase resilience to seismic and climate hazards, while $173.6 million will go to Iller Bankası, to provide financing to municipalities to build more resilient infrastructure, the lender said in a statement.

“More than 1 million people will benefit from upgraded infrastructure and 32,000 people will benefit from loans to reconstruct or retrofit their at-risk housing units.”

The project will focus on urban areas in the provinces of Istanbul, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Manisa, and Tekirdağ, which are highly vulnerable to seismic and climate hazards, the bank added.

“With this project, the World Bank is pleased to make an important contribution to safeguard Türkiye’s development progress and underpin its transition to a resilient and climate-proof future,” said Carolina Sanchez-Paramo, World Bank’s Acting Country Director for Türkiye.

An estimated 6.7 million residential buildings across the country require seismic retrofitting or reconstruction, according to the World Bank.

“These structures were built prior to the introduction, in 2000, of modern construction codes for seismic resistance. Most fatalities from earthquakes are attributed to the structural failure of these older residential buildings.”

Climate-proofing housing and infrastructure is also critical for Türkiye to sustain its economic growth while meeting its commitments for climate change and environmental sustainability. The building sector in Türkiye accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Economy,

WORLD Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote
MOST POPULAR

  1. One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

    One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

  2. New rules set in production and sale of ‘simit’

    New rules set in production and sale of ‘simit’

  3. EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

    EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

  4. Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

    Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

  5. Recycling rate in Türkiye increased to 27 pct, says minister

    Recycling rate in Türkiye increased to 27 pct, says minister
Recommended
16 Wall Street firms fine $1.1 bn for lax recordkeeping

16 Wall Street firms fine $1.1 bn for lax recordkeeping
Turmoil roils UK economy

Turmoil roils UK economy
EBRD lifts 2022 growth forecast for Türkiye

EBRD lifts 2022 growth forecast for Türkiye
Türkiye’s services exports rise 40 pct last year

Türkiye’s services exports rise 40 pct last year
Istanbul Airport once again busiest in Europe

Istanbul Airport once again busiest in Europe
Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India
WORLD Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote

Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.

ECONOMY Turmoil roils UK economy

Turmoil roils UK economy

The British pound stabilized Tuesday as U.K. authorities tried to ease investor concerns after the biggest tax cuts in 50 years sent the currency tumbling to a record low and prompted some businesses to predict a devastating combination of a weak currency and rising interest rates.
SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.