World Bank announces Syria, Lebanon reconstruction projects

BEIRUT
The World Bank announced on June 25 it had approved $250 million to support Lebanon's post-war reconstruction and a $146 million grant to rehabilitate neighboring Syria's electricity sector.

Lebanon is reeling from last year's devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah, while Syria faces massive needs after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

"The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved yesterday a $250 million financing to Lebanon to support the most urgent repair and reconstruction of damaged critical public infrastructure and lifeline services, and the sustainable management of rubble in conflict-affected areas," it said in a statement.

The bank had previously estimated the costs of post-war reconstruction and recovery in Lebanon at around $11 billion.

Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Middle East Department's division director, said that "given Lebanon's large reconstruction needs, the [project] is structured as a $1 billion scalable framework with an initial $250 million contribution from the World Bank.”

In a separate statement, the World Bank said it had approved a $146 million grant to Syria from the International Development Association "to help restore reliable, affordable electricity and support the country's economic recovery.”

The grant will finance the rehabilitation of high-voltage transmission lines and transformer substations damaged during the civil war, and the acquisition of spare parts and maintenance equipment, according to the statement.

 

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
