Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

KONYA

A footage shared on social media has stirred public anger after a man working at a dairy plant in the Central Anatolian province of Konya recorded himself taking a bath with milk prepared for sale in a cauldron.

The footage, which went viral on the video-sharing app TikTok, shows a worker dipping himself in a cauldron full of milk with music in the background.

Authorities announced that the dairy plant was issued a fine and was shut down for risking human health.

Emre Sayar, the man seen in the video taking the milk bath, and Uğur Turgut, who shared the footage on his TikTok account, have been arrested.

The officials from the company running the dairy company said that Turgut, whose contract with the company was terminated after the incident, did not take a dip in “milk” but rather a mix of water and cleaning material.

They had claimed that the video aimed to “defame” the company.

Ali Ergin, the head of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry in Konya, said they launched an investigation and decided to shut down the facility.

He said that they also filed a complaint with the Konya Chief Prosecutor’s Office against the company and that they were preparing to destroy all milk and milk-based products at the dairy plant.