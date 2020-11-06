Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

  • November 06 2020 13:54:00

Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

KONYA
Worker’s milk bath causes dairy plant to close down

A footage shared on social media has stirred public anger after a man working at a dairy plant in the Central Anatolian province of Konya recorded himself taking a bath with milk prepared for sale in a cauldron.

The footage, which went viral on the video-sharing app TikTok, shows a worker dipping himself in a cauldron full of milk with music in the background.

Authorities announced that the dairy plant was issued a fine and was shut down for risking human health.

Emre Sayar, the man seen in the video taking the milk bath, and Uğur Turgut, who shared the footage on his TikTok account, have been arrested.

The officials from the company running the dairy company said that Turgut, whose contract with the company was terminated after the incident, did not take a dip in “milk” but rather a mix of water and cleaning material.

They had claimed that the video aimed to “defame” the company.

Ali Ergin, the head of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry in Konya, said they launched an investigation and decided to shut down the facility.

He said that they also filed a complaint with the Konya Chief Prosecutor’s Office against the company and that they were preparing to destroy all milk and milk-based products at the dairy plant.

Turkey, factory,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  2. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  3. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

  4. Some 1.5 million buildings urgently need renewal, minister says

    Some 1.5 million buildings urgently need renewal, minister says

  5. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president
Recommended
Local couple turns ghost nets into shopping bags

Local couple turns ghost nets into shopping bags
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to 80 across Turkey
Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time

Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time
Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey
Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 13

Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 13
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.