Wooden houses pensioner makes for grandchildren become famous across country

  • November 24 2020 07:00:00

SİVAS
A pensioner in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas who made wooden houses for his grandchildren just for a hobby has started getting orders from across the country, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Nov. 22.

“I was interested in carpentry, and my grandchildren asked me to make wooden houses for them. Five years ago, I made one, the rest came after,” said 65-year-old Kemalettin Namoğlu, who is a father of two and a grandfather of four.

After retiring from Turkish State Railways, Namoğlu bought land nearby the road between Sivas and Kayseri.

“I made the wooden houses for my grandchildren on this land. People driving to Kayseri were stopping by to see the houses. In a short time, people started ordering these houses,” Namoğlu said, noting how the hobby turned into a business.

“Now I have orders from across the country. But mostly from the surrounding provinces like Kayseri, Malatya and Osmaniye,” the expensioner added.

When asked what he dreams for in his life, he said, “I want to build a ‘children village’ on my land with these wooden houses.”

