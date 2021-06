Women's volleyball team defeats S Korea, qualifies for 2021 FIVB semifinals

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s national women's volleyball team defeated South Korea to qualify for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League semifinals.

Turkey won their eleventh match 23-25, 25-20, 17-25 and 18-25 on June 19.

They will face Brazil in their fifteenth match in the tournament on June 20 in Rimini, Italy.