Women revive historical treasures of Diyarbakır’s museum complex

DİYARBAKIR

In the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, a city celebrated for its rich historical heritage, two women restorers quietly dedicate themselves to preserving and repairing artifacts from the past. Though many remain unaware of their efforts, their meticulous work and steadfast dedication leave a lasting impact.

Situated in the province’s Sur district, at the center of this endeavor is the İçkale Museum Complex which features some of the most priceless and fragile historical relics in the region.

Every three months, the museum’s collection is carefully inspected to assess the condition of the pieces, and those that have suffered from corrosion or damage are selected for restoration. Emine Çelik and Helin Çetin are two of the restoration team's leading woman restorers, bringing their skills and expertise to the delicate task of repairing significant bronze, iron, bone and textile artifacts.

Having been actively involved in restoration efforts since 2014, Çelik emphasized that they have thus far repaired 87 historical artifacts this year. “Here, we're working on restoration works. Every three months, we carefully examine the works on display, as well as those kept in the storage, in collaboration with the authorities from Diyarbakır Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory Directorate.”

Following this process, they segregate works that require restoration and determine the inventories needed for the repairing phase. Diligent work starts as soon as the general directorate grants its clearance.

While some of the works are sent to the laboratory for restoration, some of them revive in the skillful hands of these two women.

Once the restoration is complete, pieces removed from storage are returned to their original locations, while those taken from display are placed back on exhibit.

“It is a blessing that we are both women as we understand each other completely and easily manage a variety of duties together. Women are excellent at showing patient, which is a skill that is necessary for our job. Women are much better at fine work,” Çelik pointed out.

Working as a restorer at the Diyarbakır Museum Directorate since 2020, Çetin explained that they employ different procedures for the textiles, iron, bone and bronze pieces. “We first examine the corrosion layers on the artifacts in the first stage. Following the identification of these layers, we make decisions on the cleaning phases.”

After this procedure, they proceed to the application stage, according to Çetin.

"Under an acrobat lamp, we mechanically clean the artifacts. We afterward repair our pieces with bamboo sticks, cotton, acetone, alcohol, scalpels and different-headed brushes.”

Depending on the layers of corrosion, the procedure might take from a week to a year, Çetin added.

Çetin echoed Çelik’s sentiments in terms of the role of women in the delicate work of restoration and underlined the value of their teamwork. “We work here as two women. Generally speaking, women are better at dealing with fine details,” she reiterated. “Sometimes we work collaboratively on some pieces.”

Çetin further noted that she, from time to time, also receives assistance from Çelik, highlighting the benefits of working with a colleague who has more expertise than herself.

"We share a good relationship. It is a pleasure for us as two women to restore historical artifacts at the museum. It is an honour for us.”

The museum reopened its doors to visitors as the İçkale Museum Complex in 2015, following a restoration work started in 2005 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on 14 historical buildings in İçkale and completed in 2014.

Containing around 136,000 historical objects, the İçkale Museum Complex has 14 registered buildings, including Amida Mound, Aslanlı Fountain, Saint George Church, Old Prison, Governor's Mansion and the old Courthouse. Around 1,615 of these artifacts are on display, while others remain in storage.

As part of their ongoing efforts, Çelik and Çetin continue to restore and preserve these significant historical objects that offer a glimpse into the hidden truths of the past. These artifacts, once damaged or neglected, are carefully brought back to life under the hands of these dedicated professionals. Their work is a testament to the power of collaboration, perseverance and expertise, and it also serves as a reminder of the crucial role women play in such fields.