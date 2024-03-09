Women play key role in Turkish defense industry

Women play key role in Turkish defense industry

Commemorating International Women's Day, female representatives of Aselsan, an organization of the Turkish defense industry, have shared their contributions and experiences as women in the sector.

Despite the perception of the defense industry as a male-dominated field, Aselsan's female engineers debunked this myth, stating their long-term commitment and resilience on challenging projects.

With women constituting 21 percent of Aselsan's workforce, they attribute the lower representation to fewer women studying engineering, yet some departments boast a 50% female ratio.

Women in the industry highlight patience as a key advantage in tackling the sector's demanding and lengthy projects. They emphasize that gender is irrelevant; what matters are dedication and expertise. Contrary to stereotypes, male engineers with military backgrounds do not hold an inherent advantage.

According to Aselsan's female engineers, technology, not weaponry, is their domain in serving the nation's defense needs. Their expertise lies in understanding and meeting military requirements through technological innovation.

In program management, women excel due to their innate relationship-building skills, essential for navigating complex project dynamics. Moreover, they play a vital role in assessing and responding to evolving threats, collaborating closely with defense agencies.

Field observations and operations have become integral to product development, with engineers frequently deployed both domestically and internationally.

Aselsan's female engineers thrive in a dynamic industry, leveraging their skills to address evolving challenges and contribute to national security.

