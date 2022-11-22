Women, children most affected by climate change: Minister

ANKARA

Mostly women and children are affected by the effects of the climate change, Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık has said.

Speaking at the 23rd “Child Forum” held in the capital Ankara, Yanık highlighted, “The climate change must be determined on the basis of the children rights.”

“Child Forum” is held every November with the participation of children from different parts of the country. However, this year the forum reached an international level by hosting children from some 15 other countries.

Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF’s representative to Türkiye, also attended the forum that hosted meetings on global warming.

“The motto of this year’s forum is ‘Climate change and children’s participation.’ I congratulate all children taking responsibilities on this sensitive matter,” the minister said in her opening speech.

“Mostly women and children are affected by the climate change. Unfortunately, we have various bitter experiences across the globe on this,” she added.

The final declaration of the 23rd Child Forum will be presented to the minister and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the official data on the issue will be announced by the country’s official statistical institute, TÜİK, in April 2023.